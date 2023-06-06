Bear spotted in Randolph County, Ill.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is reminding residents to be alert after a bear was spotted south of Evansville, Illinois.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified Saturday, June 3 around 8:30 p.m. of a possible bear sighting about 2 miles south of Evansville. After further investigation into the call, they verified the bear sighting was a valid report.

Deputies encouraged the public to not approach the bear if they come in contact with it.

They say the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is aware of the sighting and have been in contact with their wildlife biologist.

You can report a bear sighting online.

IDNR has more information on bears and what to do if you spot a bear, here.

