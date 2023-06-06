Deputy involved in crash at intersection of Hwy. 25, Hwy. 114 in Stoddard Co.

Heartland Votes

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three people were injured in a crash at intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 114 Tuesday morning, June 6.

According to the traffic report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2017 Jeep Liberty was going northbound on Highway 25 at Highway 114 around 11:35 a.m. when it failed to yield to a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe going southbound and entered the intersection.

The Tahoe hit the side of the Jeep.

Troopers say the driver of the Jeep, 27-year-old Kaylin R. Craft, suffered minor injuries, as well as her 4-year-old passenger. They were taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

The driver of the Tahoe, 36-year-old Travis Stafford, was taken to another area hospital with reportedly minor injuries.

Sheriff Carl Hefner confirmed Stafford is a deputy with his department and was in a department vehicle. He said Stafford was on a routine patrol at the time of the crash.

