2 injured in Murphysboro, Ill. crash

On Monday, June 5 around 5 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a...
On Monday, June 5 around 5 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Hickory Ridge Road, in Murphysboro, Illinois.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - On Monday, June 5 around 5 p.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single vehicle crash on Hickory Ridge Road, in Murphysboro, Illinois.

Upon arrival, the vehicle was found on the east side of the roadway in a ravine.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the vehicle had significant damage from striking a large tree.

The driver, 21-year-old Eriks Mota, and the passenger, 20-year-old George Douglas, were both injured, and transferred by ambulance to a local hospital.

Douglas was later flown to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment.

Mota was issued a citation for driving with a suspended license.

