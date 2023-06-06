Heartland Votes

1 dead after early morning shooting in Martin, Tenn.

On Tuesday, June 6 around 4:30 a.m., deputies with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office...
On Tuesday, June 6 around 4:30 a.m., deputies with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident on Haygood Road in Martin, Tennessee.(WLBT)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, June 6 around 4:30 a.m., deputies with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident on Haygood Road in Martin, Tennessee.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, when deputies arrived, they found a male victim with a single gunshot wound.

The victim, later identified as 46-year-old Mason Arnold, was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the child was found safe with his mother, and...
11-month-old boy from Stoddard Co. found safe; Endangered Person Advisory canceled
Four people were killed near Aurora, Missouri, Saturday when a car crossed the center lane and...
51-year-old woman charged in crash that killed 4 motorcyclists
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in Iron County on Sunday...
Mo. man killed, passenger injured in Iron County motorcycle crash
Illinois State Police announced the suspect in a standoff on Monday, June 5, in Metropolis,...
Suspect in Metropolis standoff charged

Latest News

Caruthersville Police arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with a domestic violence call on...
Police: Man told officers during arrest he “had to kill his mother”
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Domestic assault arrest
Three people were injured in a crash at intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 114 Tuesday...
Deputy involved in crash at intersection of Hwy. 25, Hwy. 114 in Stoddard Co.