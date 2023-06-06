1 dead after early morning shooting in Martin, Tenn.

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, June 6 around 4:30 a.m., deputies with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident on Haygood Road in Martin, Tennessee.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, when deputies arrived, they found a male victim with a single gunshot wound.

The victim, later identified as 46-year-old Mason Arnold, was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

