Starting the work week off with dry and warm conditions

By Meghan Smith
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Monday! Expect to see another warm and dry day thought out the heartland. Temperatures sitting in the upper 80s to low 90s. Now with the lack of rain across the area it is causing vegetations and crops to become very dry. Winds are staying fairly light but with a low humidity values and warm temps, this can lead to an increased risk for fire danger across the heartland.

The forecast is going to stay pretty dry till Wednesday when we can expect to see a weak cold front moving in from the north, which may bring isolated showers or storms during the evening into Thursday morning. Some models are showing the possibility of a stronger weather system by Sunday, however it is still subject to change.

