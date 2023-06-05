Standoff underway in Metropolis, Ill.
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are on the scene of a barricaded subject in Metropolis, Illinois.
According to Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse, they responded to corner of McCrary and 20th Streets at around 2 p.m. on Monday, June 5.
Illinois State Police troopers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. 20th Street around 3:09 p.m.
They are asking people to avoid the area as much as possible.
