Standoff underway in Metropolis, Ill.

Police are on the scene of a standoff in Metropolis, Illinois.
Police are on the scene of a standoff in Metropolis, Illinois.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are on the scene of a barricaded subject in Metropolis, Illinois.

According to Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse, they responded to corner of McCrary and 20th Streets at around 2 p.m. on Monday, June 5.

Illinois State Police troopers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. 20th Street around 3:09 p.m.

They are asking people to avoid the area as much as possible.

