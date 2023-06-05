Heartland Votes

Shootout in Colp, Ill. under investigation

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLP, Ill. (KFVS) - A shootout involving multiple people in Colp is under investigation.

Williamson County Sheriff’s deputies were called at 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 to Andrew Springs Road in Colp to a report of shots fired.

Deputies said they learned multiple people had exchanged gunfire.

The investigation into the shooting led to the search of a home.

Investigators said they found a gun reported stolen out of West Frankfort.

Williamson County Sheriff Jeff Diederich said two persons of interest have been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.

