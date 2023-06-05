Heartland Votes

Produce from community garden donated to southern Ill. food pantries

Ill. Comptroller Susana Mendoza visited a community garden on the grounds of the Choate Mental Health Facility in Anna.(KFVS)
By Heartland News
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza stopped in southern Illinois on Monday morning, June 5.

Mendoza visited a community garden on the grounds of the Choate Mental Health Facility in Anna.

Shari Sweeney-Sadowski and Tom Sadowski started the community garden about 7 years ago after they retired.

Their project generates about 4,000 pounds of produce every year, which they then donated to local food pantries.

Mendoza said she scheduled Monday’s visit to honor their hard work and inspire others to do the same.

“Honestly, this is something you could start very small, and you’ll see your passion grow along with the fruits and vegetables and know that you are helping other people in the process,” she said. “So, no reason why all 102 counties shouldn’t have multiple gardens.”

The Union County garden started with just two beds. It is now up to 24.

