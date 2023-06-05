Pride in the Park returns to Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many gathered with Pride in Cape Girardeau at Capaha to take part in “Pride in the Park.”

On June 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Capaha Park was filled with dozens of vendors and live music. This is the fifth year the event has been held to celebrate Pride Month and individuality.

Organizers of the event said it focuses on highlighting and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

JT Masters helped put this event together. Masters said he recalled growing up in the area, and he’s grateful to have something he didn’t have back then.

”I grew up in this area, I’m from Cape, Jackson, Missouri,” Masters said. “When I was a kid, this wasn’t around. We didn’t have a Pride here in Cape Girardeau, we didn’t have pride in Jackson, it was very hard growing up as LGBQT youth, and then when I finally came back from the military, we got to have that and be a part of it and to experience it, it’s a whole new experience,” Masters said.

Peyton Redinger is the President of SEMO Pride. Redinger said that events like these are very important for people in the community.

“I think it’s a really important thing for people who live in this area, who don’t really have a lot of support or community, that a lot of places that are larger and more diverse have,” Redinger said. “Showing up and showing out and showing that we are here still and we’re not going anywhere and we’re not a threat. We’re just existing.”

The next plans for SEMO Pride will be a bake sale that will take place around Halloween.

