Necropsy results released for 3 horses that died at Churchill Downs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has released findings for three of the horses that have died at Churchill Downs since March 30.

Since Churchill Downs began its Spring Meet, 12 horses have died at the racetrack, prompting investigation into track conditions and safety initiatives.

On Monday, new information was provided on how three of the horses died.

Parent’s Pride, trained by Saffie Joseph Jr., died on Churchill Downs’ Opening Night on April 29.

In results released by the KHRC, Parents Pride collapsed near the 3/16th pole, causing her rider to fall off. While veterinarians rushed to help the horse, the filly “became agonal and died” before proper evaluation.

No prohibited substances were detected within Parent’s Pride’s bloodstream and all other substances were within normal limits, according to the report.

A veterinarian report states Parent’s Pride possibly died due to a musculoskeletal injury occurring within two hours of exercise called an exercise-associated sudden death, but said horses that suffer an EASD “rarely ‘drop in their tracks,’ rather they are described by the rider and observers to be wobbly, weak, or ataxic prior to collapsing.”

Take Charge Briana, trained by D. Wayne Lukas, died on May 2 during the track’s 502sDay.

In her race, Take Charge Briana fell and unseated her rider near the 3/16th pole. Veterinary assistance and the horse ambulance was called.

The report for Take Charge Briana said there were no inconsistencies in pre-race exams, but veterinarians noted the filly’s right forelimb fetlock was open and disarticulated.

Veterinarians also found cartilage loss in the left forelimb and pulmonary congestion and hemorrhage in the lungs.

Freezing Point, trained by Joe Lejzerowicz, died on the eighth race on Derby Day.

The horse died after being pulled abruptly approaching the 5/8th pole, according to the report.

The full necropsy report states Freezing Point suffered fractures in his left forelimb, with connective tissues of the distal limb that had expanded due to hemorrhage.

Only Freezing Point’s trainer said he believed track conditions could be a factor to his horse’s death, but the rider of Freezing Point, Corey Lanerie, did not think so.

KHRC said evaluations of the racing surface on each day by a consultant revealed no issues.

Churchill Downs made the announcement to move the remainder of its Spring Meet to Ellis Park and suspend racing operations following 12 total horse deaths since the beginning of the meet.

