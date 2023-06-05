Motorcyclist killed in Perry County, Mo. crash

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Perryville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday night, June 4.

The crash happed shortly before 7:30 p.m. on U.S. 61 southbound, just north of Perry County Road 912.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 60-year-old David R. Beck failed to make a curve in the road and his Harley Davidson went off the right side of the road.

MSHP said the motorcycle continued south, off of the roadway, when the undercarriage hit the ground.

The impact caused the bike to flip.

Beck was thrown from the bike and killed.

