Mo. man killed, passenger injured in Iron County motorcycle crash

IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in Iron County on Sunday afternoon, June 4.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on MO 32, just 2 miles west of Belleview.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew B. Pauk, 40 of Leslie, Mo., was driving a Harley Davidson when he missed a curve in the road.

The motorcycle went off the left side of road and hit a guard rail.

Pauk died at the scene.

His passenger, 41-year-old Jennifer M. Pauk, was flown to a hospital in Creve Coeur with serious injuries.

