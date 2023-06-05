Mo. man killed, passenger injured in Iron County motorcycle crash
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in Iron County on Sunday afternoon, June 4.
The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on MO 32, just 2 miles west of Belleview.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Matthew B. Pauk, 40 of Leslie, Mo., was driving a Harley Davidson when he missed a curve in the road.
The motorcycle went off the left side of road and hit a guard rail.
Pauk died at the scene.
His passenger, 41-year-old Jennifer M. Pauk, was flown to a hospital in Creve Coeur with serious injuries.
