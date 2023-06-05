Marble Hill man arrested in connection with Cape Girardeau stabbing

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Marble Hill man was arrested in connection with a stabbing investigation in Cape Girardeau.

Officers were called at 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 4 to a report of a stabbing on 2100 block of William Street.

When they arrived, officers said they found a victim with an apparent knife wound.

The victim was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, the stabbing happened on the 1800 block of William St. and their investigation led officers to 32-year-old William Kuper, Jr. , of Marble Hill.

Kuper was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday and booked into the Cape Giradeau County Jail on assault first degree and armed criminal action charges.

He is being held on a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

