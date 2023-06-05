Heartland Votes

Marble Hill man arrested in connection with Cape Girardeau stabbing

William Kuper, Jr., 32 of Marble Hill, Mo., was arrested in connection with stabbing...
William Kuper, Jr., 32 of Marble Hill, Mo., was arrested in connection with stabbing investigation in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, June 4.(Source: Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Marble Hill man was arrested in connection with a stabbing investigation in Cape Girardeau.

Officers were called at 4 a.m. on Sunday, June 4 to a report of a stabbing on 2100 block of William Street.

When they arrived, officers said they found a victim with an apparent knife wound.

The victim was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to Cape Girardeau Police, the stabbing happened on the 1800 block of William St. and their investigation led officers to 32-year-old William Kuper, Jr. , of Marble Hill.

Kuper was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday and booked into the Cape Giradeau County Jail on assault first degree and armed criminal action charges.

He is being held on a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles
An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for 11-month-old Jackson Morgan (left). According to...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 11-month-old in Stoddard County, Mo.
Bryan Ditto, 43, was found and captured after fleeing the police
Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man
One man has been sent to the hospital for serious injuries following a crash that occurred in...
Vehicle overturn in Dexter sends Mississippi man to hospital
Firefighters and crews with MoDOT were on the scene of a large tractor trailer fire on Highway...
Crews respond to tractor trailer fire on Hwy 60 near Poplar Bluff

Latest News

Two people are dead and two others injured after a crash Sunday afternoon, June 5.
2 dead, 2 injured in McCracken Co. crash
One person was injured in a late night shooting in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, June 4.
Cape Girardeau Police investigating late night shooting; 1 injured
A shootout involving multiple people in Colp is under investigation.
Shootout in Colp, Ill. under investigation
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in Iron County on Sunday...
Mo. man killed, passenger injured in Iron County motorcycle crash