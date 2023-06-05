Heartland Votes

Heartland News wins two awards from the Missouri Broadcaster Association

Heartland News is the winner of two big awards this weekend at the Missouri Broadcaster Association’s annual meeting and award ceremony.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Heartland News is the winner of two big awards on June 4 at the Missouri Broadcaster Association’s annual meeting and award ceremony.

Piece By Piece” won first place in News Series. The story was made by Kathy Sweeney with Noland Cook and Don Frazier. The story focused on the Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Department’s work to identify remains found off the interstate after 40 years.

First place in Feature Story went to Carly O’Keefe for her story, “Tough Like Teddy”, with Don Frazier. It tells the story of five-year-old Teddy Sambursky of Carterville, Ill.

KFVS was also a runner up for the community event “Hero Fund” and the “Let’s Do It Again” promotion for Heartland Football Friend.

