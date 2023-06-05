Hazy skies and warm temperatures

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, dry conditions continue across the Heartland tonight but those skies are quite hazy. The hazy/smoky look in the sky is due to wildfires in Eastern Canada that is being carried all this way through low level ozone. This creates air quality that is unhealthy for some, especially those with heart/lunge diseases. Besides that, temperatures are slowly going to dip down into upper 50s to lower 60s overnight.

Tuesday, expect mostly sunny skies as high pressure lingers over our area through the day. Afternoon highs near upper 80s with evening lows in the lower 60s. Wednesday, there is weak low pressure system moving into the Heartland which will help bring back those isolated rain chances during the day.

