First Alert: Warm, hazy from wildfire smoke in Canada

(KFVS) - Expect another warm and dry pattern for much of this week.

Afternoon highs today and Tuesday will be near 90 degrees, but with lower humidity levels.

Skies will be mostly clear, but hazy.

Smoke models are showing a surge of smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada blowing into the Heartland over the next couple of days. This may give the sky a smoky and hazy look.

The next couple of nights will be a bit cooler with lows in the 50s and 60s.

A weak cold front will move into the region Wednesday night.

The front could bring an isolated shower or storm late Wednesday through Thursday morning, but rain chances look very slim.

Thursday will be a bit cooler and even less humid to end the week.

Some models are showing an increasing chance for rain next Sunday, but it is still too early to be certain.

With some areas not receiving any rainfall in many weeks, extremely dry conditions will worsen.

