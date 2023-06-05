Heartland Votes

First Alert: Warm, hazy from wildfire smoke in Canada

Smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada is pushing into the Heartland from the northeast over...
Smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada is pushing into the Heartland from the northeast over the next couple of days.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:39 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Expect another warm and dry pattern for much of this week.

Afternoon highs today and Tuesday will be near 90 degrees, but with lower humidity levels.

Skies will be mostly clear, but hazy.

Smoke models are showing a surge of smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada blowing into the Heartland over the next couple of days. This may give the sky a smoky and hazy look.

The next couple of nights will be a bit cooler with lows in the 50s and 60s.

A weak cold front will move into the region Wednesday night.

The front could bring an isolated shower or storm late Wednesday through Thursday morning, but rain chances look very slim.

Thursday will be a bit cooler and even less humid to end the week.

Some models are showing an increasing chance for rain next Sunday, but it is still too early to be certain.

With some areas not receiving any rainfall in many weeks, extremely dry conditions will worsen.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles
Bryan Ditto, 43, was found and captured after fleeing the police
Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man
Firefighters and crews with MoDOT are on the scene of a large tractor trailer fire on Highway...
Crews on scene of tractor trailer fire on Hwy 60 near Poplar Bluff
Xavier Jones receives new bike and car thanks to NFL star Terron Armstead
STL teen who walked 6 miles to graduation gifted new bike & $40,000 family vehicle
One man has been sent to the hospital for serious injuries following a crash that occurred in...
Vehicle overturn in Dexter sends Mississippi man to hospital

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
Very Warm Saturday
A day filled with sunshine to start your weekend
It may be a dry start to our Sunday, but clouds are beginning to move into the Heartland this...
First Alert: Afternoon showers, another hot day
This morning, temperatures will start in the low 60s, but will quickly warm into the low 90s by...
First Alert: Hot, dry conditions for Saturday