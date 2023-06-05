First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

It’s going to be another warm and dry pattern for much of the work week, thanks to an unusual blocking pattern across North America. This pattern will give us a relatively dry but warm northerly flow….but will keep rain chances very low. Today and tomorrow will be mostly clear with lower dew points/humidity levels and afternoon highs near 90. The next couple of nights will be a bit cooler, with lows in the 50s and 60s. One note: our smoke models are showing a surge of smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada blowing into the area over the next couple of days, which may give the sky a smoky, hazy look.

A weak cold front will move through from north to south Wednesday night. This may bring an isolated shower or storm from late Wednesday thru Thursday morning, but rain chances look pretty meager. Behind this front it will be a bit cooler and even less humid to end the week. Some models are showing increasing rain chances next Sunday….but right now this is very uncertain. In the meantime our extremely dry conditions will worsen, with some areas not having received rainfall in many weeks

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.