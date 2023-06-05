Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau police remind motorcyclists, drivers about road safety

Police say it's important for drivers and riders to be aware of their surroundings because...
Police say it's important for drivers and riders to be aware of their surroundings because anything can happen.(Breanna Harris)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We’ll see more motorcycles on the road as the weather warms up; and local riders and police have a few tips about staying safe on the road.

Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said it’s important for drivers and riders to be aware of their surroundings because anything can happen.

”We’re all on the road,” he said. “We all have to pay attention to each other.”

He said riders and drivers both have an important role to play.

“We have to lookout for ourselves that’s number one, but we also have to look out for number two, number three, because if we don’t take care of each other then tragedies are gonna happen,” Lt. Schmidt said.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 6,000 riders died in motorcycle crashes in 2021, the most since 1975. The data also shows motorcyclists made up 14 percent of all fatal crashes that year.

“Right angle crashes are the most serious for a motorcyclist, whether they’re in the right or not their gonna lose,” said John Davis, riding academy manager with Lawless Harley Davidson.

51-year-old woman charged in crash that killed 4 motorcyclists

Over at Lawless Harley Davidson in Scott City, Davis said safety is a top priority when talking to riders.

“We tend to make mistakes ourselves, going a little too fast in a curb or something like that, so that’s something that riders have to be cognitive of they need to pay attention to what the cars are doing make sure to make eye contact,” Davis said.

Lt. Schmidt said it’s important everyone works together to keep each other safe.

“If we don’t help each other, we’re not gonna make it. That goes for bicyclists, walkers, riders and a much broader scale. We want everybody to go home in the same condition when they left the house to start with,” said Lt. Schmidt.

According to the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, in 2022 there were 151 motorcyclist deaths on Missouri roads.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the child was found safe with his mother, and...
11-month-old boy from Stoddard Co. found safe; Endangered Person Advisory canceled
Bryan Ditto, 43, was found and captured after fleeing the police
Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man
One man has been sent to the hospital for serious injuries following a crash that occurred in...
Vehicle overturn in Dexter sends Mississippi man to hospital
Firefighters and crews with MoDOT were on the scene of a large tractor trailer fire on Highway...
Crews respond to tractor trailer fire on Hwy 60 near Poplar Bluff

Latest News

William Kuper, Jr., 32 of Marble Hill, Mo., was arrested in connection with stabbing...
Marble Hill man arrested in connection with Cape Girardeau stabbing
Crews on scene of house fire on North Park Street in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
2 people escaped house fire in Cape Girardeau; neighbors reported loud ‘boom’
On Friday, June 2 at 11:18 p.m., officers with the Carbondale Police Department responded to a...
2 juveniles arrested in connection with motor vehicle burglary in Carbondale
Drone12: Broadway Theatre in Cape Girardeau