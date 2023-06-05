Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau Police investigating late night shooting; 1 injured

One person was injured in a late night shooting in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, June 4.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating a late night shooting on Sunday, June 4.

Officers were called at 10:30 p.m. to the 900 block of College Street a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers learned one person had been shot and the victim was already on their way to an area hospital.

The victim is being treated for apparent non-life threatening injuries.

Cape Girardeau Police said their investigation is ongoing.

