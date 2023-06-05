Heartland Votes

2nd annual Take Me Out to the Car Show returns to Marion

Interstate Tire Pros Auto Service will host the second annual Take Me Out to the Car Show, scheduled for Saturday, June 10, at Mountain Dew Park in Marion, Illinois.(Colin Baillie)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Interstate Tire Pros Auto Service will host the second annual Take Me Out to the Car Show, scheduled for Saturday, June 10, at Mountain Dew Park in Marion, Illinois.

According to Interstate Tire Pros Auto Service Spokesperson Mandy Robertson, the turnout is expected to exceed last year’s event, with over 200 people. The event will include vendors and live entertainment provided by The Gluten Three, a local blues and rock band.

Interstate Tire Pros Auto Service will host the second annual Take Me Out to the Car Show, scheduled for Saturday, June 10, at Mountain Dew Park in Marion, Illinois.(Interstate Tire Pros Auto Service)

The car show will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is free to the public.

To register a vehicle in the show, the cost is $20 on the day of the event. Registration will close at noon on June 10 to allow for judging. Awards will be presented at 2 p.m.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go to support the Gary Sinise Foundation, whose mission is to serve our nation by honoring our defenders, veterans, first responders, their families and those in need through numerous nationwide programs and activities.

For more information, visit www.interstatetirecompany.net/car-show.

