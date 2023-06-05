Heartland Votes

2 juveniles arrested in connection with motor vehicle burglary in Carbondale

By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On Friday, June 2 at 11:18 p.m., officers with the Carbondale Police Department responded to a parking lot in the 900 block of East Park Street regarding a report of a possible motor vehicle burglary in progress.

According to a release from the police dept., a group of suspects fled the scene, but officers eventually found and arrested a 15-year-old juvenile male and a 16-year-old juvenile male. Both juveniles are from Carbondale, Illinois, and were released to their families after conferring with the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The 15-year-old was charged with burglary to a motor vehicle and resisting a peace officer. The 16-year-old was charged with burglary to a motor vehicle and criminal trespass to a vehicle. No other suspects have been arrested at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121.

