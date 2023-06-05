2 dead, 2 injured in McCracken Co. crash

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people are dead and two others injured after a crash Sunday afternoon, June 5.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 11000 block of KY 286 around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 4.

They say 57-year-old Timothy Wilson, of McMinnville, Tenn., was driving a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 eastbound on KY 286 when it crossed over the center line into the westbound lane.

Deputies say Cathalina Sherwood, 49, of Crystal City, Mo., was driving a 2014 Acura MDX westbound on KY 286 and tried to avoid the crash by moving off the road onto the right shoulder.

The two vehicles collided head-on along the north shoulder of the road.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

52-year-old Benjamin Sherwood, of Crystal City, was a passenger in the Acura and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cathalina Sherwood and her other passenger, 21-year-old Evelyn Sherwood, of Crystal City, were taken to an area hospital.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Mercy Regional Ambulance, Concord Fire Department, McCracken County DES, Larry Meadows’ Body Shop and the McCracken County Coroner’s Office.

Crews from Ballard County also assisted at the scene due to it being close to the county line.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.