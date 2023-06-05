Heartland Votes

2 dead, 2 injured in McCracken Co. crash

Two people are dead and two others injured after a crash Sunday afternoon, June 5.
Two people are dead and two others injured after a crash Sunday afternoon, June 5.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two people are dead and two others injured after a crash Sunday afternoon, June 5.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 11000 block of KY 286 around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 4.

They say 57-year-old Timothy Wilson, of McMinnville, Tenn., was driving a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 eastbound on KY 286 when it crossed over the center line into the westbound lane.

Deputies say Cathalina Sherwood, 49, of Crystal City, Mo., was driving a 2014 Acura MDX westbound on KY 286 and tried to avoid the crash by moving off the road onto the right shoulder.

The two vehicles collided head-on along the north shoulder of the road.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

52-year-old Benjamin Sherwood, of Crystal City, was a passenger in the Acura and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, Cathalina Sherwood and her other passenger, 21-year-old Evelyn Sherwood, of Crystal City, were taken to an area hospital.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Mercy Regional Ambulance, Concord Fire Department, McCracken County DES, Larry Meadows’ Body Shop and the McCracken County Coroner’s Office.

Crews from Ballard County also assisted at the scene due to it being close to the county line.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles
An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for 11-month-old Jackson Morgan (left). According to...
Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing 11-month-old in Stoddard County, Mo.
Bryan Ditto, 43, was found and captured after fleeing the police
Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man
One man has been sent to the hospital for serious injuries following a crash that occurred in...
Vehicle overturn in Dexter sends Mississippi man to hospital
Firefighters and crews with MoDOT were on the scene of a large tractor trailer fire on Highway...
Crews respond to tractor trailer fire on Hwy 60 near Poplar Bluff

Latest News

One person was injured in a late night shooting in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, June 4.
Cape Girardeau Police investigating late night shooting; 1 injured
William Kuper, Jr., 32 of Marble Hill, Mo., was arrested in connection with stabbing...
Marble Hill man arrested in connection with Cape Girardeau stabbing
A shootout involving multiple people in Colp is under investigation.
Shootout in Colp, Ill. under investigation
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle in Iron County on Sunday...
Mo. man killed, passenger injured in Iron County motorcycle crash