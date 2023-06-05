Heartland Votes

118-year-old time capsule found stashed inside fire department’s wall

The firefighters found the time capsule inside the station’s cornerstone.
The firefighters found the time capsule inside the station’s cornerstone.(Marion County Fire Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Firefighters with the Marion City Fire Department in Ohio recently discovered a small box, sealed shut at their station.

It turned out to be a time capsule from 1905.

Inside were several items connected to the city and the fire department at the time, including newspapers, a contract to build the station and a roster of city officials.

The firefighters found the time capsule inside the station’s cornerstone.

They were trying to preserve it ahead of the building’s demolition.

The time capsule and items inside will be kept at the Marion County Historical Society until the new station is built.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles
Bryan Ditto, 43, was found and captured after fleeing the police
Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man
Firefighters and crews with MoDOT were on the scene of a large tractor trailer fire on Highway...
Crews respond to tractor trailer fire on Hwy 60 near Poplar Bluff
Xavier Jones receives new bike and car thanks to NFL star Terron Armstead
STL teen who walked 6 miles to graduation gifted new bike & $40,000 family vehicle
One man has been sent to the hospital for serious injuries following a crash that occurred in...
Vehicle overturn in Dexter sends Mississippi man to hospital

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to residents during a meet and greet, Tuesday, May 23,...
Former Vice President Pence filing paperwork launching 2024 presidential bid in challenge to Trump
The Collierville Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday afternoon.
3-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot, police say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis. The...
Supreme Court to hear ‘Trump too small’ trademark case
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announces over $500 million in funding to help...
Railroaded: Millions in grant funding awarded to make railroad crossings safer