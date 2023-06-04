Woman seriously injured after multiple dogs attack her

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are on the scene of an attack in Blytheville.

According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of North Ruddle about multiple dogs attacking an elderly woman.

The woman was transported to a hospital in Memphis. Police said she suffered serious injuries and is in “serious condition.”

The neighbors say the woman was a very loving member of the community.

Two of the dogs were shot and killed at the scene. A third dog is in the custody of animal control.

Police have not identified the name of the victim yet. K8 will update this story as details become available.

