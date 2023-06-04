Heartland Votes

Vehicle overturn in Dexter sends Mississippi man to hospital

One man has been sent to the hospital for serious injuries following a crash that occurred in...
One man has been sent to the hospital for serious injuries following a crash that occurred in Stoddard County, Mo.(Source: MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - One man has been sent to the hospital for serious injuries following a crash that occurred in Stoddard County, Mo.

On June 4, around 12:24 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E responded to a crash on County Road 442, one mile north of Dexter. According to an online traffic crash report, the crash occurred as the vehicle, a 2007 Ford Focus, ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle was 52-year-old Joseph Gilmore of Corinth, Mississippi. Gilmore was heading eastbound when the overturn happened. Gilmore was taken by ambulance to Southeast Health in Dexter for serious injuries, and his vehicle has taken extensive damage.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Ditto, 43, was found and captured after fleeing the police
Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man
Firefighters and crews with MoDOT are on the scene of a large tractor trailer fire on Highway...
Crews on scene of tractor trailer fire on Hwy 60 near Poplar Bluff
Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles
Hammerhead worms were discovered in southern Arkansas a few years ago and have slowly moved...
Hammerhead worms make a return to Arkansas
Police say the driver failed to yield, but eventually stopped at William and Ellis.
1 person in custody, 3 wanted after short chase in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

On Friday, June 2, deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop...
Traffic stop leads to Kentucky man’s arrest
Kerrick Jackson speaks to the media as a head coach at Southern University.
Mizzou hires first Black baseball coach in SEC history
Dr. Shannon can answer questions about mental illness, dealing with mental illness, working...
Dr. Shannon Cubria Farris answers the Heartland’s mental health questions
Heartland Mental Health Questions: Ask Dr. Shannon
Heartland Mental Health Questions: Ask Dr. Shannon