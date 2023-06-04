Vehicle overturn in Dexter sends Mississippi man to hospital

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - One man has been sent to the hospital for serious injuries following a crash that occurred in Stoddard County, Mo.

On June 4, around 12:24 p.m., Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E responded to a crash on County Road 442, one mile north of Dexter. According to an online traffic crash report, the crash occurred as the vehicle, a 2007 Ford Focus, ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle was 52-year-old Joseph Gilmore of Corinth, Mississippi. Gilmore was heading eastbound when the overturn happened. Gilmore was taken by ambulance to Southeast Health in Dexter for serious injuries, and his vehicle has taken extensive damage.

