Heartland Votes

Traveling SPARK exhibit to be in Gallatin County

The Village of Equality, Ill. in Gallatin County will be hosting “SPARK”, a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution for a month long exhibit.(Mark York)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EQUALITY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Village of Equality, Ill. in Gallatin County will be hosting “SPARK”, a traveling exhibition from the Smithsonian Institution for a month long exhibit.

From June 17-July 22, the free exhibit will be held at the Ohio River Visitors Center and will feature Equality’s first innovation, salt production. The exhibit will be held on the weekends, from Friday to Sunday.

Unique boutiques will allowing shopping for those interested, at Salt Threads, 276 Art Exchange, and Dusty Attic. You can also enjoy a meal at the Red Onion. There will also be a free lecture series to learn about history, including lessons from local historians, archeologists, and scholars.

The exhibit is held at 101 W Lane Street, and the lectures are held on Sundays at 155 W Lane Street. The free exhibit can be toured on weekends or by special arrangement by calling the Visitor Center. For more information, you can call 618-499-3801.

