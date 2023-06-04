Traffic stop leads to Kentucky man’s arrest

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Friday, June 2, deputies with the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop and discovered that the passenger of the vehicle had an active arrest warrant.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, the warrant was issued after an incident that occurred on August 25, 2022, when the now 40-year-old Ralph Largent Jr., of New Concord, Ky., was involved in a physical altercation with another person. Largent Jr. struck another person and left in a vehicle that did not belong to him.

On Friday, Largent Jr. was taken to the Calloway County Detention Facility on the charges of fourth degree assault (domestic violence), fourth degree minor injury assault (no visible injury), first degree strangulation, theft by unlawful taking, menacing, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (first offense).

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.