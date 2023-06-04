Southern Ill. Pagan Alliance to host summer solstice ritual at Giant City State Park

MAKANDA, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The Southern Illinois Pagan Alliance celebrates the longest day of the year with its summer solstice ritual on Sunday, June 18, at Giant City State Park’s Shelter 4.

According to a release from the group, the gathering will begin at noon, with the ritual starting at 2 p.m. and a potluck to follow.

The summer solstice signifies when the Earth is full of strength, fertility and abundance, according to the pagan alliance. The event is a time to gather together in gratitude and celebration.

The SIPA ritual is free and open to the public. Additionally, there will be free parking available at Shelter 4, but carpooling is encouraged. Well-behaved pets are welcome to the event.

For more information, contact Tara Nelsen at (618) 924-0263 (text preferred) or email at taracatofsipa@gmail.com.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.