Multiple teens killed, more wounded in overnight shooting in Columbia

(Storyblocks)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two teenagers were killed and four more were injured in an overnight shooting in Columbia, Missouri.

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office said a 16 and 17-year-old were shot and killed at a party at a vacant residence in the 2600 block of Oakbrook Drive.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the area at approximately 12:47 a.m. Sunday to investigate reports of shots being fired.

In addition to the two killed, police said four teens ranging in age from 16 to 19 years old were shot. Their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

An initial investigation revealed that it is believed there were dozens of people in attendance at the party when a verbal disturbance broke out between two opposing groups. The verbal altercation then led to shots being fired.

Police said no suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office by calling 573-442-311 or 573-875-TIPS.

