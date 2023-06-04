Heartland Votes

First Alert: Afternoon showers, another hot day

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 6/4
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - It may be a dry start to our Sunday, but clouds are beginning to move into the Heartland this morning. We won’t see any activity until around 3 p.m., when patches of light rain showers will pop-up in some of our counties. Around 7 p.m., this weather system will move out of our south western counties, and we will start to see clear skies and dry conditions. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

For Monday, we will see sunshine and clear skies in the morning hours. By the afternoon, rain showers will start to move into the Bootheel. Most of the rain showers will hang out in the western counties, but will move out by 5 p.m. Temps will be in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Ditto, 43, was found and captured after fleeing the police
Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man
Firefighters and crews with MoDOT are on the scene of a large tractor trailer fire on Highway...
Crews on scene of tractor trailer fire on Hwy 60 near Poplar Bluff
Hammerhead worms were discovered in southern Arkansas a few years ago and have slowly moved...
Hammerhead worms make a return to Arkansas
Police say the driver failed to yield, but eventually stopped at William and Ellis.
1 person in custody, 3 wanted after short chase in Cape Girardeau
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a boating accident on Kinkaid Lake...
One man dead after boating accident on Kinkaid Lake

Latest News

Very Warm Saturday
A day filled with sunshine to start your weekend
This morning, temperatures will start in the low 60s, but will quickly warm into the low 90s by...
First Alert: Hot, dry conditions for Saturday
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Hot temperatures remain through the weekend
A view of the Mississippi River from the banks of Cape Rock Drive.
First Alert: Hot, slightly less humid