First Alert: Afternoon showers, another hot day

(KFVS) - It may be a dry start to our Sunday, but clouds are beginning to move into the Heartland this morning. We won’t see any activity until around 3 p.m., when patches of light rain showers will pop-up in some of our counties. Around 7 p.m., this weather system will move out of our south western counties, and we will start to see clear skies and dry conditions. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

For Monday, we will see sunshine and clear skies in the morning hours. By the afternoon, rain showers will start to move into the Bootheel. Most of the rain showers will hang out in the western counties, but will move out by 5 p.m. Temps will be in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.