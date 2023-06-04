Heartland Votes

Cowboys and Camping in Cape Girardeau

The western-loving community gathered in Cape Girardeau at the Osage Center for the Cowboy and Camping Outdoor Show
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The western-loving community gathered in Cape Girardeau at the Osage Center for the Cowboy and Camping Outdoor Show.

Many vendors were present at the event, alongside Yellowstone actor, Forrie J. Smith.

The co-owner of Comically Incline and Cape Events, Danny Stewart, was at the event. Stewart said he loved being able to help bring these events to the community.

“I love this community, I love Cape Girardeau. I’ve lived in a few places. I’m from the Chicago land area and I love this town so much,” Stewart said. “I love the people, love the way that the town is growing and the opportunity to have these kinds of events and see the whole town kind of pour out and show their support.”

The next event Cape Events is holding will be Cape Comic Con, which will be held in October.

