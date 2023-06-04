Heartland Votes

Cape Catfish win home opener 13-1 over the Jackson Rockabillys

Cape Catfish Home Opener
By Jess Todd
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - From new fan interactions to an impressive display on the field, everything clicked for the Cape Catfish during their home opener.

Welcoming the Jackson Rockabillys to Capaha Field, the Catfish paired a corn hole contest, Cotton-Eyed Joe display, and more with a red-hot offense. Cape scored 10 runs over the first four innings on their way to a 13-1 victory.

It was the second day in a row the Catfish put 13 runs on the board on their way to a 3-0 start to the Prospect League season.

Cape is back on the road Sunday at Thrillville.

