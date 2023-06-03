Heartland Votes

STL teen who walked 6 miles to graduation gifted new bike & $40,000 family vehicle

Xavier Jones receives new bike and car thanks to NFL star Terron Armstead
Xavier Jones receives new bike and car thanks to NFL star Terron Armstead(KMOV)
By Melanie Johnson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV) - A North St. Louis teenager who walked miles to his 8th grade graduation now has two new ways to get around.

“I wasn’t expecting this,” says 14-year-old Xavier Jones.

Jones was gifted a $5,000 Ryan Pritchard Electric Bike during a celebrity basketball game on Friday. His grandpa stood by in shock as the family also received a $40,000 minivan thanks to the generosity of Bommarito Automotive.

“This means a whole lot”, Xavier’s grandfather tells News 4. I don’t know what to say. I’m so thankful.”

He takes care of Xavier who is diagnosed with Sickle Cell Anemia and his 6 siblings after their mother passed away a few years ago.

After watching the story on News 4, Cahokia native and current Miami Dolphins player, Terron Armstead, arranged for the special surprises to happen during his basketball tournament at his alma mater.

“We hear a story like Xavier. It’s only right, says hometown NFL star, Terron Armstead. Follow Xavier’s example. He’s a leader whether he wanted to be or not. His story is inspiring. It’s motivating. That’s what leaders do.”

Xavier was also given a full ride scholarship to Harris Stowe State University for his determination to succeed in the face of adversity.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the driver failed to yield, but eventually stopped at William and Ellis.
1 person in custody, 3 wanted after short chase in Cape Girardeau
Bryan Ditto, 43, was found and captured after fleeing the police
Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man
Hammerhead worms were discovered in southern Arkansas a few years ago and have slowly moved...
Hammerhead worms make a return to Arkansas
The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed that an alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake...
MDC: Alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake killed
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a boating accident on Kinkaid Lake...
One man dead after boating accident on Kinkaid Lake

Latest News

The United States Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake was recorded Saturday afternoon,...
M2.5 earthquake recorded near Nebo, Ky.
The United States Geological Survey is reporting a small earthquake was recorded Saturday...
M2.8 earthquake recorded near Ridgely, Tenn.
Police say the driver failed to yield, but eventually stopped at William and Ellis.
1 person in custody, 3 wanted after short chase in Cape Girardeau
Historic flag
Florida pride flag comes to Cape Girardeau
Historic Pride flag in Cape Girardeau