Saxony Lutheran girls soccer falls 4-0 to Villa Duchesne in the Class 1 State Semifinal

In a game Saxony Lutheran won the time of possession battle, two penalty kicks deflated the Crusaders momentum.

During the first half of the Class 1 State Semifinal on Friday, Villa Duchesne was awarded a penalty kick on two separate occasions from infractions called on Saxony Lutheran in the box.

The Saints scored on both of them.

“I’ve been around soccer a very long time and never seen two penalties in one half given,” said Saxony Lutheran head coach Chris Crawford. “That’s mentally a very hard thing to come back from.”

Crawford added that he was proud of how the Crusaders continued to fight through the adversity of being down 3-0 at halftime.

Saxony Lutheran created a number of scoring changes, but Villa Duchesne goalie Grace Benac continuously made big saves, sealing a 4-0 victory for the Saints.

The Crusaders will play in the Class 1 Third Place game on Saturday at 10 a.m.

