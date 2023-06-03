Heartland Votes

Pride in the Park returning to Cape Girardeau

Pride in the Park
Pride in the Park(KFVS-12)
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pride in the Park is making it’s way back to Cape Girardeau on Sunday, June 4.

Capaha Park will be filled with dozens of vendors and also live music.

Organizers say it focuses on highlighting and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

JT Masters helps put this event together. Masters said he recalled growing up in the area, and he’s grateful to have something he didn’t have back then.

”I grew up in this area, I’m from Cape, Jackson, Missouri,” Masters said. “When I was a kid, this wasn’t around. We didn’t have a Pride here in Cape Girardeau, we didn’t have pride in Jackson, it was very hard growing up as LGBQT youth, and then when I finally came back from the military, we got to have that and be a part of it and to experience it, it’s a whole new experience,” Masters said.

The event goes on from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

