M2.5 earthquake recorded near Nebo, Ky.

NEBO, Ky. (KFVS) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake was recorded Saturday afternoon, June 3 in Hopkins County, Kentucky.

According to the USGS, it was a magnitude 2.5 quake and was recorded at 12:03 p.m.

The epicenter was 4.9 miles north of northeast Nebo, Ky.

