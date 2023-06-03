M2.5 earthquake recorded near Nebo, Ky.
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEBO, Ky. (KFVS) - The United States Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake was recorded Saturday afternoon, June 3 in Hopkins County, Kentucky.
According to the USGS, it was a magnitude 2.5 quake and was recorded at 12:03 p.m.
The epicenter was 4.9 miles north of northeast Nebo, Ky.
To learn more about the earthquake, click here for the USGS website.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.