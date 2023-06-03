Heartland Votes

Jackson baseball comeback attempt comes up just short against Francis Howell in the Class 6 State Semifinals

Indians fall 9-8 after scoring 6 runs in the 7th inning
Indians pose in a front a sign made by fans at their send-off.
Indians pose in a front a sign made by fans at their send-off.(Jess Todd, KFVS)
By Jess Todd
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KFVS) - In their first Final Four appearance in school history, Jackson trailed 9-2 entering the 7th inning.

Down to their last three outs, the Indians mounted a furious comeback scoring six runs to pull within one.

Cooper Rhodes, Caden Bogenpohl and Landon Watkins all drove in runs to make it a 9-7 game before Steven Schneider stole third base, and the Vikings’ throw down to try and catch him went into left field, allowing Schneider to score.

With two outs and runners on first and second, an infield pop-up ended Jackson’s magical run.

The Indians will play in the Class 6 Third Place game against Nixa on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed that an alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake...
MDC: Alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake killed
Bryan Ditto, 43, was found and captured after fleeing the police
Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man
Police say the driver failed to yield, but eventually stopped at William and Ellis.
1 person in custody, 3 wanted after short chase in Cape Girardeau
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to make three stops in southern Illinois on Thursday, June 1.
Gov. Pritzker to make multiple stops in southern Illinois Thursday
Hammerhead worms were discovered in southern Arkansas a few years ago and have slowly moved...
Hammerhead worms make a return to Arkansas

Latest News

Clara Brune carries the ball for the Crusaders.
Saxony Lutheran girls soccer falls 4-0 to Villa Duchesne in the Class 1 State Semifinal
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 6/2/23
Villa Duchesne vs Saxony Lutheran
Francis Howell vs Jackson