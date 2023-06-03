Jackson baseball comeback attempt comes up just short against Francis Howell in the Class 6 State Semifinals

OZARK, Mo. (KFVS) - In their first Final Four appearance in school history, Jackson trailed 9-2 entering the 7th inning.

Down to their last three outs, the Indians mounted a furious comeback scoring six runs to pull within one.

Cooper Rhodes, Caden Bogenpohl and Landon Watkins all drove in runs to make it a 9-7 game before Steven Schneider stole third base, and the Vikings’ throw down to try and catch him went into left field, allowing Schneider to score.

With two outs and runners on first and second, an infield pop-up ended Jackson’s magical run.

The Indians will play in the Class 6 Third Place game against Nixa on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.