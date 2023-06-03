Heartland Votes

Florida pride flag comes to Cape Girardeau

Historic flag
Historic flag(Jeffrey Bullard)
By Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - June is Pride Month. That means across the nation, celebrations are taking place and people are remembering the history of the LGBTQ+.

A way of celebration is captured through a flag originally sewn in Keywest, Florida making its way to Cape Girardeau.

This is through an organization called Love is Love, which sued the state of Florida for marriage equality and won.

In the early 2000′s is when organizers say the flag was extended to make a 2 mile flag, which would be later cut in 250 sections, spread across the country.

The flag is sent to the Pulse Shooting memorial in Orlando, Florida every year, and has also been to Australia, Germany, and New Orleans.

Husbands and custodians of the flag, Dr Shannon & Joseph Cubria Farris said the flag means a lot to not only them but to a large group of people.

“It brings my own sense of pride, for being part of a huge movement, which we are a part of something much bigger than ourselves,” they said. “It’s not just about gay, lesbian, transgender rights, it’s about people’s rights. It’s about equality across the board and until that’s recognized our fight is not done.”

Both men say they hope to see the flag one day in the Smithsonian museum.

