First Alert: Hot, dry conditions for Saturday

(KFVS) - Get ready for a hot Saturday in the Heartland. This morning, temperatures will start in the low 60s, but will quickly warm up into the low 90s by noon. There will be clear skies and dry conditions all day, with some nice breezes in our southern counties. Today is a great day to spend some time in the water.

For Sunday, the morning will stay dry but expect cloudy skies. By around 2 p.m., there will be some isolated, scattered showers, mostly in our western counties. A few small weather systems will continue to move in, but by the late evening hours, the skies will clear up. Temps will be a repeat of Saturday, starting off in the low 60s, and warming up into the low 90s by noon.

