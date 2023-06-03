Heartland Votes

First Alert: Hot, dry conditions for Saturday

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 6/3
By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Get ready for a hot Saturday in the Heartland. This morning, temperatures will start in the low 60s, but will quickly warm up into the low 90s by noon. There will be clear skies and dry conditions all day, with some nice breezes in our southern counties. Today is a great day to spend some time in the water.

For Sunday, the morning will stay dry but expect cloudy skies. By around 2 p.m., there will be some isolated, scattered showers, mostly in our western counties. A few small weather systems will continue to move in, but by the late evening hours, the skies will clear up. Temps will be a repeat of Saturday, starting off in the low 60s, and warming up into the low 90s by noon.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the driver failed to yield, but eventually stopped at William and Ellis.
1 person in custody, 3 wanted after short chase in Cape Girardeau
Bryan Ditto, 43, was found and captured after fleeing the police
Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man
Hammerhead worms were discovered in southern Arkansas a few years ago and have slowly moved...
Hammerhead worms make a return to Arkansas
The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed that an alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake...
MDC: Alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake killed
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to make three stops in southern Illinois on Thursday, June 1.
Gov. Pritzker to make multiple stops in southern Illinois Thursday

Latest News

Very Warm Saturday
A day filled with sunshine to start your weekend
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Hot temperatures remain through the weekend
A view of the Mississippi River from the banks of Cape Rock Drive.
First Alert: Hot, slightly less humid
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
A hot day in the heartland with the chance of rain this afternoon