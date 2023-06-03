A day filled with sunshine to start your weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Saturday! Starting the weekend of with sunshine and warm temps. Condition will stay on the warm side, with temps in the low 90s for most of the day. Mostly clear skies and dry conditions. Sunday will stay dry for the morning hours, but seeing some light rain showers hitting our south western counties by around the afternoon.

Light rain showers will stay in the forecast as we head into the workweek along with temperatures cooling back down into the mid to low 80s.

