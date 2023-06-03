Crews on scene of tractor trailer fire on Hwy 60 near Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Firefighters and crews with MoDOT are on the scene of a large tractor trailer fire on Highway 60 near Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

According to Sgt. Clark Parrott with Missouri State Highway Patrol, a tractor trailer hauling hay caught on fire. All of the hay bales were engulfed in flames.

There may be traffic delays in the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

