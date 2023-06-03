Heartland Votes

Blessing of the Jeeps at Bald Knob Cross

Hundreds of people and Jeeps gathered out at Bald Knob Cross for the annual Blessing of the...
By Makenzie Williams
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALTO PASS, Ill. (KFVS) - Many people gathered out at Bald Knob Cross in Alto Pass, Ill. for the annual Blessing of the Jeeps event.

There were over hundreds of people and Jeeps present, alongside food, refreshments and clothing.

Kurt Richeson, Administrator for Jeep and Shawnee, said this event has been a part of Bald Knob Cross for years.

“You know, Jeep and Shawnee came about in 2017, and in 2019 during COVID, we decided to do the Blessing of the Jeeps for the first time and we ran into some COVID issues,” Richeson said. “This is our 4th year and it’s great to be out here, it’s growing every year so we’re really enjoying it.”

The next major event at Bald Knob Cross will be Fall Colors, held October 21 and 22.

