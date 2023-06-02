Western Ky. woman accused of stealing money from employer

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of stealing money from her employer.

Amanda Robertson, 32, of Dexter, Ky., was indicted on 10 counts of theft by unlawful taking over $10,000 but under $1,000,000 and one count of theft by unlawful taking under $10,000.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office served the warrant on Robertson. She is currently being held in the Marshall County Detention Center.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Robertson is accused of stealing money while employed as a bookkeeper.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives expect more charges in the future.

