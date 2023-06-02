Heartland Votes

Western Ky. man accused of child abuse

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Gil was arrested on an indictment warrant issued out of Marshall Circuit Court.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of abusing a 6-year-old child.

Paul Gil, 32, of Gilbertsville, was charged with first-degree criminal abuse, first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Gil was arrested on an indictment warrant issued out of Marshall Circuit Court.

He was taken to the Marshall County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond.

