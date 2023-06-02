Western Ky. man accused of child abuse

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of abusing a 6-year-old child.

Paul Gil, 32, of Gilbertsville, was charged with first-degree criminal abuse, first-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Gil was arrested on an indictment warrant issued out of Marshall Circuit Court.

He was taken to the Marshall County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond.

