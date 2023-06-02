Heartland Votes

Wear Orange Weekend raises awareness of gun violence

“Wear Orange Weekend” is an effort to raise national awareness of gun violence.
“Wear Orange Weekend” is an effort to raise national awareness of gun violence.(KFVS)
By Heartland News
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - You might see more orange this weekend, and it’s all for a good cause.

“Wear Orange Weekend” is an effort to raise national awareness of gun violence.

An event was held on Friday afternoon, June 2 at Peace Park in Cape Girardeau.

A Wear Orange service will be held Sunday, June 4 at 11 a.m. at St. James AME Church.

According to the Wear Orange website, more than 43,000 Americans are killed with guns and approximately 76,000 more are shot and wounded every year.

Leslie Washington, with Moms Demand Action, explains Wear Orange Weekend is to honor survivors of gun violence and to help raise awareness in our communities.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed that an alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake...
MDC: Alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake killed
Bryan Ditto, 43, was found and captured after fleeing the police
Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to make three stops in southern Illinois on Thursday, June 1.
Gov. Pritzker to make multiple stops in southern Illinois Thursday
Governor JB Pritzker was in Mount Vernon, Ill. on Thursday morning, June 1 to announce a new...
Company plans to invest $54M with new manufacturing facility in Mt. Vernon; create more than 60 jobs
Skies will again be partly cloudy today.
First Alert: Warm, very dry first day of meteorological summer

Latest News

The Arthur J. Bauernfeind College of Business at Murray State University and the Kentucky...
Murray State University to form partnership to advance invasive carp removal
According to the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office, Jake Walker also has an active warrant out...
Crittenden Co. Sheriff’s Dept. looking for person of interest in car theft
Churchill Downs
Remainder of Spring Meet at Churchill Downs will move to Ellis Park
SIU's Sunset Concerts Series will run from June 22 to July 27
SIU’s Sunset Concerts begin on June 22