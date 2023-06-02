Wear Orange Weekend raises awareness of gun violence

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - You might see more orange this weekend, and it’s all for a good cause.

“Wear Orange Weekend” is an effort to raise national awareness of gun violence.

An event was held on Friday afternoon, June 2 at Peace Park in Cape Girardeau.

A Wear Orange service will be held Sunday, June 4 at 11 a.m. at St. James AME Church.

According to the Wear Orange website, more than 43,000 Americans are killed with guns and approximately 76,000 more are shot and wounded every year.

Leslie Washington, with Moms Demand Action, explains Wear Orange Weekend is to honor survivors of gun violence and to help raise awareness in our communities.

