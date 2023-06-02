SIU’s Sunset Concerts begin on June 22

Heartland Votes

SIU's Sunset Concerts Series will run from June 22 to July 27
SIU's Sunset Concerts Series will run from June 22 to July 27(Southern Illinois University Carbondale)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Southern Illinois summer tradition since 1978, the Sunset Concerts Series, starts later this month.

Kicking off on June 22, there will be six weeks of free musical entertainment for all ages and interests. This summer’s concerts begin on the steps of Shryock Auditorium at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. The venue alternates between the scenic campus spots and two other locations in Carbondale. The outdoor performances will be held each Thursday evening through July 27 and are all free.

Those attending the concerts are welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets, as well as refreshments. All concerts begin at 7 p.m. and last about two hours long. The locations for the concerts are:

  • The steps of Shryock Auditorium on the SIU campus.
  • Carbondale’s Turley Park, on the west side of the city.
  • The corner of Washington Street and Illinois 13 in downtown Carbondale.

The 2023 schedule includes an eclectic mix of musical genres. To ensure a safe, enjoyable time, there will be a ban on glass bottles, kegs, smoking, pets and solicitation, as well as underage drinking.

For more information, you can visit the SIU website or you can call 618-453-5714.

