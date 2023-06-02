Heartland Votes

Seven inmates escape from the Barry County, Mo. Jail; four remain on the run

Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail
Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Barry County are searching for four inmates who escaped the county jail Thursday night.

According to Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd, seven inmates escaped the jail a little before 11:30 p.m. Thursday after assaulting the two correctional officers. Sheriff Boyd says about 15 minutes after the escape, three of the inmates were caught.

Deputies and the highway patrol are looking for Derson Pelep, Rolondo Saldivar, Axel Agans, Mario Che-Tiul.

Sheriff Boyd says the Missouri Highway Patrol is currently assisting with the search by using a helicopter. The U.S. Marshall Service is also on the way to help look for the inmates.

Pelep was booked into jail in February for rape and sodomy charges. Che-Tui was being held on molestation and incest charges, he was booked into the jail last December. Saldivar was being held on drug charges after he was taken to jail on May 19. We’re working to find out why Agans was in jail.

The sheriff says the men are considered armed and dangerous. If you see any of them, do not approach them, and immediately call 911.

The sheriff says the jailers received medical treatment and were released.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed that an alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake...
MDC: Alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake killed
Bryan Ditto, 43, was found and captured after fleeing the police
Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to make three stops in southern Illinois on Thursday, June 1.
Gov. Pritzker to make multiple stops in southern Illinois Thursday
Governor JB Pritzker was in Mount Vernon, Ill. on Thursday morning, June 1 to announce a new...
Company plans to invest $54M with new manufacturing facility in Mt. Vernon; create more than 60 jobs
Skies will again be partly cloudy today.
First Alert: Warm, very dry first day of meteorological summer

Latest News

Bryan Ditto, 43, was found and captured after fleeing the police
Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man
Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man
United Way of Southeast Missouri is launching its first annual Workplace Wonder Competition
Food drive launches first annual competition
A study found that a hidden camera was found in 1 in 4 vacation home rental properties.
Report: 1 in 4 find hidden cameras in vacation homes