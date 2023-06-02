Saxony Lutheran girls soccer departs for State Semifinals
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saxony Lutheran girls soccer team is officially State bound.
Fans held a send-off for the team outside Saxony Lutheran High School on Thursday as the Crusaders hit the road for the Class 1 Final Four.
Saxony Lutheran will play Villa Duchesne at 10 a.m. at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. in the Semifinals.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.