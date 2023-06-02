Saxony Lutheran girls soccer departs for State Semifinals

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Saxony Lutheran girls soccer team is officially State bound.

Fans held a send-off for the team outside Saxony Lutheran High School on Thursday as the Crusaders hit the road for the Class 1 Final Four.

Saxony Lutheran will play Villa Duchesne at 10 a.m. at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo. in the Semifinals.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.