Registration open for Fourth of July mud volleyball tournament in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Registration is open for the Fourth of July mud volleyball tournament.

According to Jackson City Parks Facebook page, the entry fee $200 per team with up to 10 players per team. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top four teams.

You can click here to register online. You will need to create an account to register for the tournament. Instructions are located on the “Welcome” tab.

You can also register in-person at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Dr.

It’s a double-elimination co-ed tournament. Participants must be at least 18 years old or a 2023 high school graduate.

Organizers say the entry fee money supports Jackson High School volleyball and the city of Jackson Independence Day Celebration.

