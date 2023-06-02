Heartland Votes

Registration open for Fourth of July mud volleyball tournament in Jackson

Registration is open for the Fourth of July mud volleyball tournament in Jackson, Mo.
Registration is open for the Fourth of July mud volleyball tournament in Jackson, Mo.(File Photo/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Registration is open for the Fourth of July mud volleyball tournament.

According to Jackson City Parks Facebook page, the entry fee $200 per team with up to 10 players per team. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top four teams.

You can click here to register online. You will need to create an account to register for the tournament. Instructions are located on the “Welcome” tab.

You can also register in-person at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Dr.

It’s a double-elimination co-ed tournament. Participants must be at least 18 years old or a 2023 high school graduate.

Organizers say the entry fee money supports Jackson High School volleyball and the city of Jackson Independence Day Celebration.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed that an alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake...
MDC: Alligator spotted at Wappapello Lake killed
Bryan Ditto, 43, was found and captured after fleeing the police
Kentucky State Police capture wanted Missouri man
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to make three stops in southern Illinois on Thursday, June 1.
Gov. Pritzker to make multiple stops in southern Illinois Thursday
Governor JB Pritzker was in Mount Vernon, Ill. on Thursday morning, June 1 to announce a new...
Company plans to invest $54M with new manufacturing facility in Mt. Vernon; create more than 60 jobs
Skies will again be partly cloudy today.
First Alert: Warm, very dry first day of meteorological summer

Latest News

The Sikeston Hot Air Balloon Festival will be June 16-18 at the rodeo grounds.
Hot air balloons to fly over Sikeston
Members of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce signed a beam on Friday morning, June 2 for...
Cape Girardeau chamber members sign beam for new casino hotel
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
You can find it every Thursday, now through the Thursday before Thanksgiving, at the West Park...
Cape Farmer’s Market 2023 season underway