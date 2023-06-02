Portageville baseball defeats Barstow 3-2 on 12th inning walk-off for third place in Class 3

OZARK, Mo. (KFVS) - Portageville emerged victorious in the Class 3 third place game on Thursday against Barstow.

Tied at two entering the 12th inning, Mason Adams hit a one-out double then stole second base to get the winning run just 90 feet from home plate.

Two batters later with two outs, Thomas Frakes hit a high-bouncing ground ball over the third baseman’s head and into left field for a walk-off RBI.

Portageville earned third place in Class 3 with the win. The Bulldogs finish the season with a record of 35-3.

